The Ice Cream Capital Of The World Is A Little-Known Town In Iowa

When people think of ice cream hotspots, places like Italy might come to mind. After all, that's where world-famous gelato comes from! But there's a relatively unknown U.S. town in northwestern Iowa that is seemingly the ice cream capital of the world: Le Mars.

Le Mars is a town that was founded in the late 1800s and was home to many immigrants. It was originally a rather small town, but slowly, more and more people immigrated to the area, and today, it boasts a little more than 10,000 residents.

But how exactly did this town become understood as the ice cream capital of the world, and why has it become so well-known? Here's a breakdown of how Le Mars earned itself this quirky yet prestigious title, plus a few tips on where you can find all your favorite ice cream flavors if you decide to pay this town a visit.