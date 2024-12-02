14 Major Drinking Water Recalls You Should Know About

Of all the things that could be risky to consume, bottled water is surely bottom of the list. It's commonly considered a safe and sanitary alternative to tap water, being a go-to for anyone concerned about the hygiene of the mains supply, stocking up emergency shelters, or simply to make coffee taste better. However, it might surprise you to learn that drinking water can be just as likely to be recalled as any other food or drink product out there. Plus, what's interesting is how wide-ranging the reasons can be for a recall.

Drinking water can be contaminated with bacteria like E. coli, and while much bottled water out there has been distilled or purified, you can never be truly sure that it's safe. Bottled water can also be prone to containing traces of heavy metals or toxic contaminants that leach from the plastic into the water itself. If that wasn't bad enough, some recalls occur because the bottle the water comes in is deemed unsafe, often due to a manufacturing issue, or because the bottle and the water inside have developed mold. You may be avoiding bottled water because it's pretty expensive, but after you check out these recalls, you might start avoiding it for entirely different reasons.