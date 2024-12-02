Take Frozen Pizza Up A Notch With A Sweet And Spicy Ingredient

It's no secret that hot honey has become increasingly popular over the years. According to QSR, the spicy yet sweet condiment rose to popularity in the late 2010s, growing 187% on U.S. menus from 2016 to 2020 alone. On pizza, the condiment offers a hot and sugary twist to the savory classic — and folks can't get enough of it. (Even Pizza Hut hopped on the trend for both its pizza and wings!)

So, why not dress up your favorite frozen pizza with some hot honey? To try out this tip for yourself, all you need to do is prepare your frozen pizza of choice as directed. (Any pizza is great with hot honey, though pepperoni in particular compliments the taste extremely well.) After the pizza is cooked, golden, and bubbly, drizzle a bit of hot honey on top — not dollops, but a steady drizzle similar to that of olive oil, balsamic, or ranch.

While you could stop there, hot honey only gets better when you include some other all-star ingredients. Pickled pepperoncini and pickled jalapeños go great with hot honey and can be a tasty way to spruce up a frozen pizza with very minimal effort, as they typically come in a jar. You can either toss them on before baking your pizza, so they get soft and cooked down, or sprinkle them on top with the hot honey for a satisfying crunch. Either way, with the inclusion of hot honey, you may even be able to trick yourself into thinking your frozen pizza came hot and fresh from your favorite restaurant.