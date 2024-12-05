One Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Pretzels Is Actually A Gluten-Free Option

Nowadays, gluten-free shoppers can enjoy a wide variety of snacks that were previously off-limits. Food companies are creating everything from croutons to cookies that are free of gluten and several other allergens. However, just because it has that gluten-free label doesn't mean it's entirely healthy — and when we took a look at one store-bought pretzel, we were shocked at what we found.

Glutino's gluten-free pretzel twists aren't, exactly, the healthiest options out there. An estimated 16-pretzels serving size (or 30 grams) has a whopping 640 milligrams of sodium, 28% of the recommended daily value. According to the USDA the average hard salted pretzel has 380 grams of sodium per 30 grams. Meanwhile, despite containing a 'fiber blend,' these pretzels have zero grams of fiber per serving. (Though, the average pretzel has just 1 gram for the same serving size.) Under the nutrients section, you'll find a string of zeros, as well. Compare that to one item on our list of the best gluten-free snacks — roasted edamame beans — those pack 5 grams of fiber and 14 grams of plant-based protein in one serving. We also found BeyondTwistz Pretzels, a keto-friendly product that offers 4 grams of fiber and 18 grams of protein per 17 pretzels.

So, what does this mean for your health? Well, we're sure you've heard that having too much sodium and too little fiber aren't healthy choices. However, you might not understand precisely why. So, before you rip open a bag of Glutino's pretzels, let's explore the science behind these concerns. Hopefully, with a better understanding of nutrition labels, you'll be able to identify healthy versus unhealthy store-bought pretzels.