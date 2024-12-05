One Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Pretzels Is Actually A Gluten-Free Option
Nowadays, gluten-free shoppers can enjoy a wide variety of snacks that were previously off-limits. Food companies are creating everything from croutons to cookies that are free of gluten and several other allergens. However, just because it has that gluten-free label doesn't mean it's entirely healthy — and when we took a look at one store-bought pretzel, we were shocked at what we found.
Glutino's gluten-free pretzel twists aren't, exactly, the healthiest options out there. An estimated 16-pretzels serving size (or 30 grams) has a whopping 640 milligrams of sodium, 28% of the recommended daily value. According to the USDA the average hard salted pretzel has 380 grams of sodium per 30 grams. Meanwhile, despite containing a 'fiber blend,' these pretzels have zero grams of fiber per serving. (Though, the average pretzel has just 1 gram for the same serving size.) Under the nutrients section, you'll find a string of zeros, as well. Compare that to one item on our list of the best gluten-free snacks — roasted edamame beans — those pack 5 grams of fiber and 14 grams of plant-based protein in one serving. We also found BeyondTwistz Pretzels, a keto-friendly product that offers 4 grams of fiber and 18 grams of protein per 17 pretzels.
So, what does this mean for your health? Well, we're sure you've heard that having too much sodium and too little fiber aren't healthy choices. However, you might not understand precisely why. So, before you rip open a bag of Glutino's pretzels, let's explore the science behind these concerns. Hopefully, with a better understanding of nutrition labels, you'll be able to identify healthy versus unhealthy store-bought pretzels.
How Glutino's gluten-free pretzel twists can impact health
First off, we're not villainizing sodium. After all, it's an essential mineral. Since your body can't make it, you need to consume it as part of a healthy diet. However, too much can have a negative effect, because excess sodium causes unnecessary strain on the kidneys. This can increase blood volume, putting extra pressure on the cardiovascular system. Ultimately, it's all about striking the right balance of minerals. If you're someone who already consumes a decent amount of salt, Glutino's pretzel twists might put you over the edge.
Meanwhile, people are generally encouraged to get more fiber in their diets. Fiber helps with blood sugar regulation and digestion, and without enough fiber, you may encounter constipation, weight gain, or irritable bowel syndrome. It's recommended that adults eating 2,000 calories per day get 28 grams of fiber. Obviously, Glutino's pretzels won't help you reach this target.
Nutrient-rich foods help you get all of the vitamins and minerals you need. Since Glutino's pretzels have zero fiber and no listed nutrients, they don't fit the bill. If you want to feel and perform your best, try making healthy snack choices and adding more vitamin-packed superfoods to your meals.