7 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Pretzels You Can Buy At The Store

Pretzels are just so darn addictive, guys. Perhaps it's because of their simple, yet satisfying texture and flavor, perhaps it's because they're shaped in that distinctive pattern, or perhaps it's the fact that you can grab them by the fistful; whatever it is that makes them so good, we're here for it. Unfortunately, though, pretzels may be a fabulous snack, but they're not always the healthiest. As with any convenient, processed food, pretzels can have ingredients and levels of nutrients that you might find a little hard to swallow, with sodium and added sugar in high supply and vitamins and minerals in low quantities.

It's not all bad, though. Some pretzels may be way healthier than you think, and some may even have certain quantities of nutrients that might shock you — in a good way. Certain pretzel brands make it their mission to fill their products with high levels of protein, while keeping sodium and added sugar levels low. It's these three nutrients (protein, sodium, and added sugar) that we considered when looking at both the healthiest and unhealthiest pretzels you can buy, and we also examined certain brands' vitamin and mineral levels too.