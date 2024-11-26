The Apple Advice You Can't Ignore For The Best Pie Ever

There are a lot of common mistakes when it comes to apple pie, but you can help yourself bake the best pie with apples just on the cusp of ripeness. Chef Megan Brophy advised that "slightly under-ripe apples will be more tart, which will create a more balanced flavor profile in the finished product." Under ripeness also means firmness, which will help the apples hold their shape as the pie bakes. If you have slightly overripe apples, Chef Brophy says those can also be good for homemade apple pie. However, they are already soft enough so she does not recommend par-cooking the apples as you might normally.

With the right apples selected, the best way to prep them starts with the basics: properly wash, core, and peel all of the apples. But Chef Brophy recommends that you then "toss them in a small amount of lemon juice to help prevent oxidation," a zesty twist to prevent an unattractive browning. Once tossed, Chef Brophy says that even apple slices, each approximately ⅛ to ¼ inch wide, will cook best with the pie.