The Par-Cooking Tip For Apple Pie That Continues To Divide The Internet

While the saying "easy as pie" implies that baking is simple, cooking the perfect apple pie is anything but. It's all about getting the texture of the apples right. Go too far in one direction, and your apple filling will have the unpleasant crunch of an underbaked apple. On the other hand, you don't want your filling to turn into a mushy soup instead when your dinner guests dig in.

To ensure that your apples are properly cooked and maintain a soft but firm texture, some chefs suggest par-cooking your apples beforehand. Whether you're baking them in the oven or sizzling on the stovetop, some swear by partially cooking your apples beforehand, believing it will produce a better put-together final project. Expert and culinary consultant J. Kenji Lopez-Alt explained in his Serious Eats article that par-cooked apples "hold their shape better when you bake them."

However, the cooking tip proved to be semi-controversial with supporters and critics drawing a proverbial line in the sand. Fans of the tip have praised its benefits, with one home cook writing on Reddit, "It just barely par-cooked the apples and the resulting pie was the best I've ever had." However, some critics view it as pointless. One person wrote, "I actually just recently did this also with an apple cake, made one with cooked apples and one with fresh and there was no difference." Here's why the baking tip continues to divide.