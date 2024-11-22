Aldi's Opening A Limited-Time Charcuterie Experience To Ring In The Holidays

With a cozy, winter vibe, Aldi's Charcuterie Chalet will be filled with an endless selection of curated selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, sweets, and more for guests to test out and inspire their own holiday parties. All of the items can be purchased in Aldi stores, and some of the items are similar to the fancy foods and drinks that you should always buy at Aldi anyway.

Possibly the most impressive offering will be the Windy City Board, a culinary masterpiece made from gourmet meats, cheeses, and fruits in the design of the Chicago skyline. Additionally, there will be a Chalet Board, which, as it sounds, will form a chalet of charcuterie foods decorated with olives and candied pecans, as well as a Holiday Sweater Board constructed with meats, cheeses, crackers, and dried cranberries in the shape of delicious holiday sweaters. Aldi will be provoking creativity, too, with its Charcuterie Drink Toppers, which are miniature boards that rest on top of wine or drink glasses. Other specialty boards on display to provide inspiration include a Sweets Board, a Fresh Board featuring fruits, and a $50 Board of premium offerings.

Luckily, those who are nearby but can't make it in person can use the Aldi DoorDash page to get started on their boards right from home. However, lucky attendees can also partake in an interactive photo booth and get personalized gifts engraved at the experience.