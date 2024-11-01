Festive Aldi Finds To Kickstart Your Holiday Season Sweet Tooth
As the winter holidays inch closer this year, it's time to start thinking about festive desserts to buy. Whether it's for a holiday party you're throwing, or because you simply want to feel more festive by having some holiday-themed desserts in your home, Aldi has you covered. This year Aldi has a stellar lineup of festive desserts for you to choose from.
These Aldi Finds have a dessert for just about every occasion — and for every type of sweet tooth. There's plenty of candy cane flavor to go around, along with Christmas tree shaped treats and even the classic Italian Christmas sweet bread, panettone. If you're throwing a party, you can choose multiple desserts for a festive dessert spread — and, even if you're not throwing a party, these treats are too delectable to choose just one. Return to this roundup before you make your next Aldi run to get an idea of which sweet treats you want to add to your shopping list.
Specially Selected Holiday Macarons
First up on the list: Specially Selected Holiday Macarons. This package comes with an assortment of 18 macarons in various flavors, some of which are holiday themed and some of which are classic macaron flavors — peppermint, gingerbread, chocolate orange, chocolate hazelnut, pistachio, and vanilla. The Holiday Macarons will become available on November 27 and will be priced at $7.49.
Benton's Christmas Tree Biscuits
For fans of biscuits, Aldi is offering Puff Pastry Christmas Trees from Benton's. These treats are exactly as they're described: Biscuits made out of puff pastry, in the shape of Christmas trees. In other words, they are the perfect simple-yet-festive treat. Pick up a package of these adorable treats starting November 27 for just $2.99.
Choceur Milk or Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters
If you're someone who loves the combination of nuts and chocolate, Aldi has the perfect treat for you. These chocolate peanut clusters from Choceur come in both milk and dark chocolate, so you can pick your favorite or simply buy both to have the option. Starting November 6, these peanut clusters will be priced at $3.29 per bag.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops in Christmas Trees and Reindeer
Here's a fun dessert: Ice cream pops from Sundae Shoppe that come in either the shape of Christmas trees or reindeers. The Christmas tree pops consist of vanilla ice cream with red-colored white chocolate, while the reindeer pops consist of caramel, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream with chocolate drops. Get a package of four pops for $2.49 starting November 20.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights in Pumpkin, Eggnog, and Candy Cane flavors
If ice cream pops aren't your thing, then perhaps you'll like another offer from Sundae Shoppe: A trio of festive gelato flavors. The flavors in question are pumpkin, eggnog, and candy cane — the flight comes with a cup of each. The holiday gelato flight will be available on November 13 for $4.29.
Benton's Candy Cane Sandwich Creme Cookies
If you can't get enough of the candy cane flavor, then you may need to also buy a package of these candy cane-flavored sandwich creme cookies from Benton's. The combination of chocolate and candy cane will be irresistible – get a package for $2.89 beginning November 6.
Moser Roth Dusted Truffles Original Cocoa or Salted Caramel
A chocolate truffle is perfect for when you want a small bite of something sweet (if you can manage to eat just one) — and Aldi has the perfect holiday truffles available this year. These truffles from Moser Roth come in either Original Cocoa or Salted Caramel Flavor. Buy a box for $2.99 starting November 6.
Priano Chocolate Chip or Orange Peel and Raisins Panettone
Panettone — the sweet bread from Italy — is a classic Christmas dessert, so it's only fitting that Aldi offers it around the holidays. This panettone from Priano comes in two flavors: Chocolate Chip; and Orange Peel and Raisins. Both flavors will become available on November 6 for $5.99 each.
Specially Selected Mini Nougat Bars
Nougat, the sweet confection, is the perfect foundation for just about any flavor — including festive faves. The Specially Selected Mini Nougat Bars contain four options: Chocolate Stracciatella, Pistachio, Strawberry, and Amaretto Cookies. Buy this variety pack for $4.99 from November 6 onward.
L'oven Fresh Stollen Bites Marzipan or Apple
For anyone unfamiliar, stollen is a cake-like sweet bread from Germany, typically served around Christmas – it's one of many unique holiday desserts from around the world. Aldi has their own take on the dessert, in the form of small bites — these little bites from L'oven come in two flavors: Marzipan or apple. Get a package for $4.99 starting November 6.
Benton's Gingerbread Kits
For many, the holiday season isn't complete without putting together a gingerbread house. Luckily, Aldi has two options for you to choose from this year, both from Benton's. There's the Gingerbread Mini Village Kit and the Gingerbread House Kit, both of which are priced at $8.49. These will become available on November 27, just in time for the month of Christmas.