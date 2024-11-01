Festive Aldi Finds To Kickstart Your Holiday Season Sweet Tooth

As the winter holidays inch closer this year, it's time to start thinking about festive desserts to buy. Whether it's for a holiday party you're throwing, or because you simply want to feel more festive by having some holiday-themed desserts in your home, Aldi has you covered. This year Aldi has a stellar lineup of festive desserts for you to choose from.

These Aldi Finds have a dessert for just about every occasion — and for every type of sweet tooth. There's plenty of candy cane flavor to go around, along with Christmas tree shaped treats and even the classic Italian Christmas sweet bread, panettone. If you're throwing a party, you can choose multiple desserts for a festive dessert spread — and, even if you're not throwing a party, these treats are too delectable to choose just one. Return to this roundup before you make your next Aldi run to get an idea of which sweet treats you want to add to your shopping list.