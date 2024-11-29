The Type Of Knife You'll Never Catch Alton Brown Using

Knives are part of the essential kitchen gear you need to be successful in your culinary endeavors. A good knife is a kitchen tool worth splurging on: When you need to slice, dice, mince, or julienne, this is the tool you reach for. But not all knives are created equal or are equally important to have hanging on your magnetic strip where you store your knives. In fact, per Alton Brown, if you are going to skip buying one knife, it should be a paring knife. "The Kitchen" co-host notes you can manage perfectly fine without one stating, "I hate paring knives. I don't even own one anymore."

Paring knives are used for peeling vegetables and fruits, working with delicate herbs, or mincing some of your go-to aromatics — so what can you use instead? A good chef's knife, which is basically a super-sized paring knife, can easily perform the duties that are traditionally allocated to a paring knife. Brown notes that you want one that is in the 8- to 10-inch range. However, using a chef's knife for these tasks requires a little bit of knife skill mastery 101. If you are not there yet, don't sweat it. There are other options.