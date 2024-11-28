Why You Should Only Be Cooking With Dried Chickpeas Over Canned

Chickpeas are a surprisingly versatile ingredient. They can be transformed into all manner of special dishes, such as falafel or hummus, they can be fried, roasted or otherwise cooked whole as their own side, or they can simply be tossed into soups and salads. Heck, you can even transform them into a mostly neutrally flavored gluten-free pasta.

But there is one question we didn't have an answer for: Are the canned chickpea brands worth buying just as good as dried for all these crave-worthy recipes? To get an answer, we spoke with Jilbert El-Zmetr, the chef and founder of Laziza in Brooklyn, N.Y., who gave us exclusive guidance in three parts.

Right off the bat El-Zmetr targeted quality, saying "you can never compare canned goods and freshly made beans. Canned chickpeas are fine to use, but they just don't taste as good." Speaking further on the taste, he noted that canned goods in general are "preserved in a lot of salt, which takes away from the natural flavor of [chickpeas]." There's some good news on the texture front though, since he thinks there isn't much of a difference. If you're still uncertain if you want to use dried or canned chickpeas, here's a golden suggestion from El-Zmetr: "if you're going to do it, do it right!"