What Does Chickpea Pasta Really Taste Like?

Whether you're gluten-free or just trying to incorporate more protein into your diet, you may have tried — or considered trying — chickpea pasta. This alternative pasta is widely available nowadays, as brands like Banza are commonly sold not only in specialty food stores, but also in regular, big-name grocery stores, making it an easy substitution for traditional wheat pasta.

But before you go chickpea-happy, there's one thing you're almost certainly wondering: Does the stuff taste good? If you've been let down by gluten-free alternative foods before, as so many of us have, your skepticism is completely warranted. However, we're pleased to tell you that if you've yet to taste chickpea pasta, it's worth a try.

Chickpea pasta boasts the mild, slightly nutty flavor of chickpeas, but, similar to wheat pasta, it possesses a fairly neutral flavor — ideal, considering pasta is often topped with all sorts of sauces and needs to be versatile. Where it most significantly diverges from standard pasta, however, is in texture. If you're expecting an exact clone of regular pasta, you might be disappointed. But if you can embrace the differences, you might just find a new go-to weeknight meal option.