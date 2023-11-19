The Secret Ingredient For The Smoothest Hummus Is Already In Your Pantry

Your pantry is filled with wonders. It might be overpacked, messy, or disorganized, but it also holds valuable treasures whose versatile uses can change your culinary world. One such treasure is baking soda. Baking soda is a magical ingredient that effortlessly raises bakes, crisps up potatoes, and astoundingly revitalizes stained pots and pans. It also has a lesser-known trick up its sleeve — it can be used while making hummus to create the smoothest spread imaginable.

The secret to using baking soda in hummus is to introduce it to the chickpeas before any blending or whizzing occurs, either by incorporating it while soaking the dried beans or as you boil them. A dash of baking soda can make the difference between a luscious smooth spread and a grainy dip. How is this possible? The answers lie in the pH levels. But before trying this trick, it's important to understand that this method works on dried chickpeas (or garbanzo beans), not the canned variety.