The Foil Hack For Maximizing The Space In Your Slow Cooker

Slow cookers are some of the hardest-working small appliances in any kitchen. Most of us know they can make soup and stew quietly on the counter while we're off at work or running errands, but there are tons of other recipes that slow cookers can pull off like bread, lasagna, and even chicken wings. A slow cooker is also ideal for making hot dips like spinach or buffalo chicken. For all their perks, the one major drawback is that they're designed to cook only one thing at a time. However, with a little finagling using some heavy-duty foil and a slow cooker liner, you can maximize the space in your cooker to accommodate two, three, or even four different dips, soups, or anything else you'd like to keep warm for serving.

Dividing the space in a slow cooker is perfect for a couple of hot dips on game day, or cheese dip and chili for a build-your-own nacho bar. The best part is that this hack works for any size slow cooker and you don't need to buy any special attachments — all you have to do is form the foil to fit the space.