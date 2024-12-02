We Didn't Expect A Popular Store-Bought Chili To Be One Of The Unhealthiest

Who doesn't love chili? This hearty dish is considered comfort food, yet comes with a wealth of nutrients. What's even better is you can buy it canned. So on those nights when you just can't cook, you can still whip up a healthy meal in minutes. But if healthy chili is what you're after, there's a popular store-bought brand we should warn you about.

Hormel might be a household name, but the brand's Chili No Beans isn't as healthy as it may appear. The label advertises no artificial ingredients, which is a big positive. But when you turn the can around to see the nutrition facts, you'll be less impressed. A one-cup serving of this chili contains a hefty amount of both saturated fat and sodium. More specifically, each portion contains 5 grams of saturated fat and 990 milligrams of sodium, which is 25% and 41% of the daily recommended values respectively. Making matters worse is the fact that the serving size is smaller than several other canned chili brands. To feel satiated, you're likely to eat more than one cup, increasing your total saturated fat and sodium intake.

There's a reason processed food companies write these numbers on labels. But despite hearing that these items are harmful in large quantities, you might not understand exactly why. To help you out, we'll detail the negative impact saturated fat and sodium can have on our health. Once these issues make sense, you may feel more inclined to avoid unhealthy store-bought canned chilis altogether.