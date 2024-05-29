7 Canned Foods That Are Full Of Sodium And What To Buy Instead

Canned food and sodium often go hand-in-hand, but they don't necessarily need to. Although some of the most widely-used canned goods out there, from tuna to beans, can be surprisingly high in salt, it's usually added to boost flavor and preserve the texture of your foods, not to preserve it. The truth is that there are loads of low-sodium and salt-free options for your favorite canned foods out there, and some of them can be found right next to your favorite brand, at basically the same price. These foods offer you flavor and convenience as you still keep an eye on your health.

It's important to remember that canned food doesn't necessarily need salt as part of its preservation process. Although it can help food taste better, it doesn't contribute to food safety, as the canning process kills off any microbes and keeps them from deteriorating the food or making it unsafe. Unfortunately, the sodium added to canned food can raise your overall intake, and directly impact your risk of developing some of the most common health conditions out there, like heart disease and stroke. It's wise to think about where you can cut back on your sodium intake from canned goods — so check out some of the most common salt-filled offenders and their alternatives right here.