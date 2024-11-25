The Popular Potato Brand That Accidentally Invented Tater Tots

Whether it's mealtime or snack time, Tater Tots are a crispy form of potato that can spark comfort and nostalgia. All ages love them, and they're even one of the frozen food favorites that celebrity chefs love cooking with. While the fact that they've been around for 70 years now doesn't sound so surprising, what's more interesting is that the founders of the Ore-Ida brand made this beloved potato product by accident.

In 1952 Ore-Ida Potato Products was established by the Grigg brothers – Nephi and Theodore Golden, who had an existing frozen corn business. They soon started making and selling frozen french fries, which were mechanically separated from the scraps of potatoes. The leftovers were initially added to cattle feed in 1953, but wanting a better use for them, the entrepreneur duo experimented with mixing the potato slivers with flour and seasonings and molding them into nuggets that they named and trademarked "Tater Tots." The first bag was served as breakfast samples at the 1954 National Potato Convention in Florida, and the first grocery store bags appeared in 1956.