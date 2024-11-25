The Popular Potato Brand That Accidentally Invented Tater Tots
Whether it's mealtime or snack time, Tater Tots are a crispy form of potato that can spark comfort and nostalgia. All ages love them, and they're even one of the frozen food favorites that celebrity chefs love cooking with. While the fact that they've been around for 70 years now doesn't sound so surprising, what's more interesting is that the founders of the Ore-Ida brand made this beloved potato product by accident.
In 1952 Ore-Ida Potato Products was established by the Grigg brothers – Nephi and Theodore Golden, who had an existing frozen corn business. They soon started making and selling frozen french fries, which were mechanically separated from the scraps of potatoes. The leftovers were initially added to cattle feed in 1953, but wanting a better use for them, the entrepreneur duo experimented with mixing the potato slivers with flour and seasonings and molding them into nuggets that they named and trademarked "Tater Tots." The first bag was served as breakfast samples at the 1954 National Potato Convention in Florida, and the first grocery store bags appeared in 1956.
Cooking tips for Ore-Ida's frozen Tater Tots
By 1960, Ore-Ida had secured 25% of the frozen potato market, and Tater Tots have continued to grow in popularity ever since. They became the go-to topping for any hot dish, a unique and quintessentially Midwestern food. Plus, other companies started making their own versions and selling them under various names around the world: Tasti Taters in Canada, Oven Crunchies in the United Kingdom, and Potato Gems in Australia and New Zealand. These crispy potatoes have become so popular that the term "tater tot" has become a common noun, and hundreds of homemade tater tot recipes have popped up over the years.
Heating up Ore-Ida Tater Tots in the oven is pretty foolproof, but you don't have to follow the instructions on the package to a tee. In fact, adding five to 10 minutes to the suggested cook time is the secret to making the best frozen Tater Tots. If you know how long to air fry Tater Tots, you can stray from the bag directions further. Additionally, you can apply various seasonings beforehand, such as garlic and onion, to make frozen Tater Tots taste restaurant-worthy.