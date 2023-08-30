Here's How Long You Should Air Fry Your Tater Tots

Few side dishes are as convenient as a bag of frozen potato products. Simply heat the desired amount, and you have an easy, satisfying dish to pair with a main course or enjoy as a snack. Making frozen tater tots at home can be even more convenient than ordering them from fast food restaurants. However, many of the instructions that come with these products have been around since the products were introduced, even as new cooking methods and appliances have emerged. For example, a bag of Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Tater Tots lists instructions for oven baking and deep frying. Though it isn't included, an air fryer might be a practical way to heat the product today, but how do you know how long to cook it?

Though instructions around the internet vary, a safe bet is to air fry the tots at 400 F for around 14 minutes. On top of ensuring the product heats thoroughly, this cooking time will allow the golden coating to get crispy.