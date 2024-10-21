Make Frozen Tater Tots Restaurant-Worthy With One Seasoning Tip

Everything bagel seasoning tastes good on just about everything — including frozen tater tots. If you don't have a pre-made jar, you can make your own everything bagel seasoning. It consists of just minced dried garlic, minced dried onion, salt, white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and poppy seeds.

Dump the tater tots into a mixing bowl, then add about 2 tablespoons of olive oil and about 2 tablespoons of everything bagel seasoning. Feel free to add a bit less or a bit more, depending on how much you think you'll want on the tots. You can always add less, just in case, then sprinkle extra on once the tots are baked if you want more flavor. Once the tater tots are coated with olive oil and seasoning, bake them according to the instructions.

With the bagel seasoning, the tater tots will be full of savory flavor from the garlic and onion. Meanwhile, the poppy seeds and the sesame seeds both bring in a hint of nuttiness to give the tots even more depth of flavor. The poppy seeds also have some earthy notes to them, while the sesame seeds have a hint of sweetness. All in all, these tater tots will taste different than any other tots you've had before — in the best way.