Make Frozen Tater Tots Restaurant-Worthy With One Seasoning Tip
Everything bagel seasoning tastes good on just about everything — including frozen tater tots. If you don't have a pre-made jar, you can make your own everything bagel seasoning. It consists of just minced dried garlic, minced dried onion, salt, white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and poppy seeds.
Dump the tater tots into a mixing bowl, then add about 2 tablespoons of olive oil and about 2 tablespoons of everything bagel seasoning. Feel free to add a bit less or a bit more, depending on how much you think you'll want on the tots. You can always add less, just in case, then sprinkle extra on once the tots are baked if you want more flavor. Once the tater tots are coated with olive oil and seasoning, bake them according to the instructions.
With the bagel seasoning, the tater tots will be full of savory flavor from the garlic and onion. Meanwhile, the poppy seeds and the sesame seeds both bring in a hint of nuttiness to give the tots even more depth of flavor. The poppy seeds also have some earthy notes to them, while the sesame seeds have a hint of sweetness. All in all, these tater tots will taste different than any other tots you've had before — in the best way.
Pair the everything bagel tater tots with the right sauce
For many, the experience of eating tater tots isn't complete unless there's a dipping sauce to go with it, and everything bagel tater tots are no different. Classic dipping sauces, such as ketchup or ranch, will work well with these tots. If you want to elevate the experience of these simple sauces, you can even make your own ketchup or your own ranch since you'll have some energy saved up from using frozen tater tots instead of making them from scratch.
Further, you can play into the flavors of the everything seasoning when it comes to picking a sauce. The seasoning blend includes minced dried garlic. To accentuate this flavor, you could pair the tots with a garlic aioli. Or, if you want to play into the nuttiness of the seeds, then you can whip up a homemade peanut sauce. If you want to bring in a bit more sweetness to match the sesame seeds, you can simple drizzle the everything bagel tater tots with honey.