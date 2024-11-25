The Only 3 States In The Country That Don't Have A Costco

Few places bring out as many emotions as Costco does. This big bulk, membership-only warehouse chain has just about everything and anything your heart desires. If you need a 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese, a 7-pound tub of Nutella, or something from its highly rated Kirkland Signature brand, this store is for you. And while the most popular Costco food products in every state might surprise you (and leave you scratching your head as to why people in Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington are nabbing boxes of Trident fish sticks), what might be even more perplexing is the fact that three states in the U.S. do not have one of these warehouses.

You might think remote places like Alaska or Montana are the unfortunate states, but you would be wrong. If Wyoming, West Virginia, and Rhode Island are on your Bingo card, you're a winner, as these are Costco-free. Sadly, if residents of these states want to get one luxury ingredient for a steal at Costco, they cannot. Why don't they have a Costco? It's a great question.