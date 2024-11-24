Yellow Wax Beans Vs Green Beans: What's The Difference?

As an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, legumes are a staple vegetable that comes in a variety of types. Green beans are one of the most common and may be referred to as French beans, snap beans, or string beans. While the term "green beans" is often used as an all-encompassing term for these legumes, they grow in an array of breeds, including wax beans. So, if wax beans are just a type of green beans, how are they different? The answer is all in the color.

The only difference between the common green bean and the wax bean is the amount of chlorophyll in each. This unique component is a key part of the photosynthesis process, allowing plants to absorb sunlight for energy to grow. Most importantly, the presence of chlorophyll is why plants appear green: The pigment doesn't absorb green wavelengths from white light. The numerous breeds of string beans contain various levels of chlorophyll, so they may be light to dark green in color. Wax beans, though, are pale to golden yellow because they don't contain chlorophyll.

Additionally, the chlorophyll content is why green string beans change color when they're cooked, while wax beans maintain their hue. The heat breaks down the pigment, making green beans look duller.