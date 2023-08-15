9 Thanksgiving Short Cuts That Aren't Worth It And 9 That Are

Thanksgiving, for some people, is simultaneously the happiest and most stressful holiday of the year. It's a happy occasion because you get to spend it with family and friends, expressing gratitude, and eating plates of delicious food. But it's stressful because the amount of preparation that can go into making the meal is frankly wild.

While Thanksgiving dinner can be as basic or as complicated as you want it to be, the average meal consists of a combination of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pie. This is all before you consider any snacks or hors d'oeuvres, salads, green bean dishes, and drinks you might be serving.

It's little wonder that people generally lose sleep around Thanksgiving due to stress. According to a survey from the Sleep Foundation, the people who are hosting snooze almost an hour less, on average. There's a lot of stuff to consider and a lot of recipes to make. But while it can feel immensely gratifying to cook a Thanksgiving dinner from scratch, you may not actually need to. There's a range of shortcuts you can take around Thanksgiving which will save you from losing your hair. Your guests won't even know the difference. However, some shortcuts are best left avoided.