The Ultimate Guide To Blue Steak

How do you like your steak? Cooked through, or still slightly pink in the middle? How about still mooing? If your preference leans toward the latter, you're gonna want to order blue steak next time you're in a restaurant. Blue steak is often seen as the connoisseur's choice when it comes to cooking styles and temperatures needed for steak doneness, and for the uninitiated, it can be pretty frightening. Getting its name from the bluish color that the meat has until it oxygenates due to air exposure, it's largely avoided by most people, who favor rare, medium-rare, or well-done orders instead.

We understand why, too. Blue steak is the most confronting of steak styles, with the almost fully red interior being pretty concerning for folks who are worried about foodborne bacteria. Others just don't trust that any steak which is that underdone would be tasty, paying particular attention to the internal cooking temperature. Look, we get it. However, we've made it our mission to make the case for blue steak, by taking you on a journey through its history, how it's actually made, why it's totally safe to eat if prepared correctly, and how you can enjoy this doneness style with other types of meat.