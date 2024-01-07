Why Cocoa Butter Is The Most Expensive Ingredient In Chocolate

Chocolate is a central component to essentially all that is good in this world. No matter what form it takes, be it truffles, cookies, or ice cream, you can't go wrong with it. Despite its ubiquitous consumption and availability, there are many moving parts that go into making your favorite chocolatey treats. It isn't just about the cacao beans or sugar — one of the most unexpected ingredients is also the most expensive.

Cocoa butter is a naturally occurring fat found in cacao beans that's integral to making a bar of chocolate. It helps create a smooth texture, a solid shape, and a melt-in-your-mouth quality. The flavor of cocoa butter by itself is rather mild. However, this critical ingredient is chocolate's most expensive ingredient, because of how much in demand it is. Cocoa butter is not only used in the food industry but also in the beauty industry. The same ingredient that makes your skin silky-smooth in lotions and other cosmetics does the same thing to chocolate. And what would chocolate be without its creamy consistency? Not very good.