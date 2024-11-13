Starbucks' Red Cup Day Returns At Last With A New Look

Starbucks has been running its special Red Cup Day for 25 years now, the annual one-day-only giveaway of reusable 16-ounce cups with special holiday designs on a deep red background. Previous designs have ranged from the intricate, such as 2017's first ever white cup that customers could color in themselves, to the simple, such as 2004's snowflake-focused offering.

After plenty of waiting, Starbucks has finally announced this year's Red Cup Day offering, joining the rest of Starbucks' 2024 holiday items. The design features the classic red background Starbucks fans known and love with a collection of artfully arranged round peppermint candies.

If you want one of this year's cups, get yourself to a Starbucks this Thursday, November 14, or take advantage of the Starbucks app's new DoorDash delivery feature that launched only two days ago. Better act fast though, since it's first-come, first-serve, and limited in supply.