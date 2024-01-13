Tempering White Vs Dark Chocolate: What's The Difference?

Tempering chocolate is a crucial step in chocolate making that involves carefully controlling its temperature to achieve the desired texture, shine, and snap. Whether working with white or dark chocolate, tempering ensures a smooth and glossy finish, extends shelf-life, prevents dullness and streaks, and guarantees that perfect chocolatey mouthfeel.

You may be surprised to learn there is a difference in technique depending on the color and style of your chocolate and it all comes down to temperature. Different chocolates have different levels of milk fats and cocoa butter, meaning they also have different melting points. White chocolate, for example, must cool to a lower temperature than dark chocolate when tempering.

To expertly temper white chocolate, Benjamin the Baker on TikTok suggests melting the chocolate in a bowl over barely simmering water until it reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit. After that, remove from heat, mix in a bit more chocolate, and cool to between 84 and 86 degrees. For dark chocolate, the procedure is the same, but the mixture must reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit before removing it from the heat and then cooling to between 88 and 90 degrees.