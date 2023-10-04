The Heating Pad Hack For Chocolate Tempered To Perfection

Many bakers consider tempering chocolate the final touch required to make any chocolate-dipped dessert perfect. This is because tempered chocolate has that beautiful, shiny appearance, makes a lovely snapping noise when broken, and doesn't melt in your hand. However, if you've ever tempered chocolate before, you know that the process can be finicky and downright stressful. Luckily, there is one common household item that can help make the process easier. As confectionist Erik Landegren said in an interview with Food & Wine, that item is a simple heating pad.

While heating pads are typically reserved for muscle aches and back pain, what makes them useful with chocolate is that they can be set at a certain temperature and then hold that temperature for a long period. This function is perfect for the final step of tempering chocolate, which requires maintaining the melted chocolate at a specific temperature – 90 degrees Fahrenheit for dark chocolate and 88 degrees Fahrenheit for milk or white chocolate — so that you can work with it before it hardens.

A heating pad is the perfect tool for the job, because you can simply heat it up and then set your bowl on top of it to stay warm. Traditionally, to keep the chocolate at a working temperature, bakers have two choices: take the bowl on and off a double boiler or in and out of the microwave — both of which tend to be more complicated and stressful than the heating pad.