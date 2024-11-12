McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back (But Only In Certain Places)
If you're a fan of McDonald's desserts, then this fast food chain has some sweet news for you. The holiday pie is making its annual return and has already appeared on certain store menus. So far, according to Markie_devo — a fast food news Instagram account – the pie has been spotted on menus in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania. The Instagrammer explains, however, that even if you're not in these states, you shouldn't despair; other locations around the U.S. should be rolling out the treat later this week, with New York often being one of the last states to add it to its lineup.
As has been the case with the holiday pie's cheerful return to McDonald's ever since its initial debut in 1999, the pie won't be around for the whole season. In 2023, the pie was around starting November 15 and lasted right until December 30. While the official range of dates hasn't been released yet, if you want to get your hands on this sweet treat, you'll need to make sure to act fast before it's gone again.
What, exactly, goes into a McDonald's holiday pie?
For those not familiar with McDonald's holiday pie: This seasonal flavor consists of a flaky pastry crust that's filled with creamy custard. The holiday pie is finished off with rainbow sprinkles and a sugar glaze for an extra punch of sweetness.
In terms of nutrition, the pie contains 260 calories. That's pretty similar to the year-round apple pie, which contains 230 calories per serving. In terms of allergens, you'll need to watch out for milk and wheat. However, those are the only two allergens listed, so it should be okay for most people to consume, even if they do have some dietary restrictions.
If the sound of this pie already has your mouthwatering, you'll want to keep an eye on your local store so you can snag this treat when it drops. Plus, with some McDonald's locations even being open on Thanksgiving Day 2024, you may be able to snag one of these treats as a holiday celebration.