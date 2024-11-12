McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back (But Only In Certain Places)

If you're a fan of McDonald's desserts, then this fast food chain has some sweet news for you. The holiday pie is making its annual return and has already appeared on certain store menus. So far, according to Markie_devo — a fast food news Instagram account – the pie has been spotted on menus in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania. The Instagrammer explains, however, that even if you're not in these states, you shouldn't despair; other locations around the U.S. should be rolling out the treat later this week, with New York often being one of the last states to add it to its lineup.

As has been the case with the holiday pie's cheerful return to McDonald's ever since its initial debut in 1999, the pie won't be around for the whole season. In 2023, the pie was around starting November 15 and lasted right until December 30. While the official range of dates hasn't been released yet, if you want to get your hands on this sweet treat, you'll need to make sure to act fast before it's gone again.