Is McDonald's Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?
Thanksgiving is all about gathering with family and friends and feeling thankful for the blessings life has provided. This includes a dinner table ladened with a perfectly roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin and pecan pies. It's a day of slow meals and reflective gratitude. However, if you are among the more than 50% of Americans who are planning to travel during this 2024 holiday and are wondering if the Golden Arches, also known as McDonald's, is going to be open for business, the answer is yes, well, probably.
As in years past, the fortress of fries, chicken nuggets, McFlurries, and so much more will be open and ready to satisfy your morning or afternoon cravings whether you are using the drive-thru, the mobile app, or going inside to sit down. That said, there is a small caveat. Hours of operation may vary, and there are a handful of franchises that may decide to close up shop for the day.
Use the restaurant locator
This means before you go on a coffee run for your in-laws or decide you need to grab an iced coffee and a hash brown before prepping the turkey, you may have to call ahead — a minor inconvenience for your favorite food and drinks. If you are traveling, you can also use the handy McDonald's restaurant locator on the website before dropping the address of your pitstop into your Google Maps navigation. This little bit of prep work can help you manage family expectations and it will ensure you and your taste buds aren't disappointed.
If you find that your local McDonald's is not open and you can't get through the morning without a breakfast sandwich from the fast food chain, try making a copycat egg McMuffin or a McGriddle copycat breakfast in your own kitchen. It's not difficult and can give you that added boost you need for a marathon of Thanksgiving Day cooking. And, of course, if you have kiddos who need their Happy Meal, try to satiate them by getting your significant other to make fries that taste just like McDonald's. Everyone will be happy and thankful.