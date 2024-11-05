Is McDonald's Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?

Thanksgiving is all about gathering with family and friends and feeling thankful for the blessings life has provided. This includes a dinner table ladened with a perfectly roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin and pecan pies. It's a day of slow meals and reflective gratitude. However, if you are among the more than 50% of Americans who are planning to travel during this 2024 holiday and are wondering if the Golden Arches, also known as McDonald's, is going to be open for business, the answer is yes, well, probably.

As in years past, the fortress of fries, chicken nuggets, McFlurries, and so much more will be open and ready to satisfy your morning or afternoon cravings whether you are using the drive-thru, the mobile app, or going inside to sit down. That said, there is a small caveat. Hours of operation may vary, and there are a handful of franchises that may decide to close up shop for the day.