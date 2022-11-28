The Holiday Pie Is Making A Cheerful Return To McDonald's

The U.K. is sure to have a sweet treat of a Christmas thanks to the return of the seasonal caramel and Twix=packed Celebrations McFlurry (per the Irish Mirror). But McDonald's isn't leaving the United States without a festive dessert for the holiday season. According to Brand Eating, foodies will once again be able to gift themselves a holiday pie from McDonald's.

KTLA explains that the holiday pie was originally introduced in 1999 as a limited-time treat meant to promote "Toy Story 2." A twist on McDonald's beloved apple pie, fast-food lovers fell in love with the merry sweet, a glazed vanilla pie brimming with custard and dusted in sprinkles. But despite its popularity, the holiday pie has since returned to Mickey D's seasonal menu quietly and sporadically — if at all.

Reappearing in 2021, the holiday pie has officially been sighted for two consecutive Christmas seasons. However, that doesn't mean getting your hands on one will be as easy as singing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."