Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving Lineup Features Classic Holiday Flavors
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme, it might be time to start a new Thanksgiving tradition — after dinner donuts — because the company is releasing a lineup of delicious Thanksgiving pie donuts. This isn't the first time the popular doughnut chain has come up with some fun, themed treats, in 2023 Krispy Kreme released delicious Fall flavors such as Cinnamon Latte and Caramel Pecan Brownie.
2024's festive additions, however, are inspired by your favorite holiday pies. In a company press release, Dave Skena, the Global Chief Brand Officer for the company explained, "Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude."
These treats come in four new flavors: Chocolate Silk Pie, Lemon Creme Pie, Apple Crumble, and Blueberry Crisp. And, just like Krispy Kreme's previously released holiday Elf Doughnuts, will only be available for a limited time. Fans can snag them from November 7 until Thanksgiving Day either in store at your favorite local haunt, through the website, or app. Plus, six-packs will be sent out daily to select retailers.
What flavors are the new donuts?
Just like last year's festive holiday doughnuts from Krispy Kreme these ring true to their name, and feature flavors you'll find in several of your favorite fall treats. For starters, the Chocolate Silk Pie doughnut, which is an Original Glazed doughnut with chocolate icing as well as chocolate buttercream and chocolate curls to finish. For those who are more into fruity flavors, you can also try their Lemon Creme Pie doughnut, Blueberry Crisp doughnut, or Apple Crumble doughnut. All three are made from unglazed shell doughnuts and come with unique fillings.
The Lemon Creme Pie doughnut is stuffed with lemon pie filling and dipped in a bright yellow frosting then topped with graham cracker bits and meringue buttercream. The Blueberry Crisp comes with blueberry filling and blueberry icing as well as a streusel topping. Last up is the Apple Crumble, which has apple pie filling and pie crust flavored buttercream. It's finished off with a tasty cinnamon cookie crumble. No matter which you go for, you'll be in for a sweet festive treat with any of these doughnut options.