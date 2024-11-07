Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving Lineup Features Classic Holiday Flavors

If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme, it might be time to start a new Thanksgiving tradition — after dinner donuts — because the company is releasing a lineup of delicious Thanksgiving pie donuts. This isn't the first time the popular doughnut chain has come up with some fun, themed treats, in 2023 Krispy Kreme released delicious Fall flavors such as Cinnamon Latte and Caramel Pecan Brownie.

2024's festive additions, however, are inspired by your favorite holiday pies. In a company press release, Dave Skena, the Global Chief Brand Officer for the company explained, "Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude."

These treats come in four new flavors: Chocolate Silk Pie, Lemon Creme Pie, Apple Crumble, and Blueberry Crisp. And, just like Krispy Kreme's previously released holiday Elf Doughnuts, will only be available for a limited time. Fans can snag them from November 7 until Thanksgiving Day either in store at your favorite local haunt, through the website, or app. Plus, six-packs will be sent out daily to select retailers.