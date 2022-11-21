Krispy Kreme Is Unveiling 3 More Festive Doughnuts For The Holidays
Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut is undoubtedly a classic. After sampling a still-hot Krispy Kreme doughnut, YouTuber TheReportOfTheWeek gave the fluffy, sweet treat the near-perfect rating of 9.17 out of 10. However, the franchise also offers limited-time creations catered toward particular holidays, such as the Halloween-themed spooky monster doughnuts. (If you found these horrifying sweet treats a bit too hair-rising for your liking, you might have preferred the colorful St. Patrick's Day doughnuts.)
Per HuffPost, when the neon-red Hot Now sign lights up outside of a Krispy Kreme, you know that a batch has just been pulled from the oven. And in the winter months, the residual heat from a freshly cooked doughnut is exactly what you need to keep out the chill. Now, Krispy Kreme has announced that it will be celebrating the winter holidays with the introduction of three new festive flavors, per a November 21 press release.
Krispy Kreme's holiday doughnuts feature new flavors and old favorites
According to a press release, the holiday Krispy Kreme collection, which is branded as Santa's Bake Shop, contains five flavors. Three are new, while two are returning favorites.
The sugar cookie doughnut has an original glazed doughnut as a base. It features a drizzle of sugar cookie icing, as well as sugar cookie sprinkles. Next up is the gingerbread cookie crumb doughnut, which is stuffed with gingerbread cream cheese and decorated with white icing. The red velvet cake doughnut also showcases cream cheese, though its denser cake base necessitates that it be topped, not stuffed. It's covered in pieces of red velvet cake.
These three new flavors will tickle your taste buds, but don't neglect the two returning doughnuts, which are sure to make you jolly. The santa belly doughnut is coated in red icing before being adorned with an edible belt reminiscent of Kris Kringle's. The last offering is a touch more familiar to Krispy Kreme fans. It's the classic chocolate iced doughnut covered with colorful holiday sprinkles.