Krispy Kreme Is Unveiling 3 More Festive Doughnuts For The Holidays

Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut is undoubtedly a classic. After sampling a still-hot Krispy Kreme doughnut, YouTuber TheReportOfTheWeek gave the fluffy, sweet treat the near-perfect rating of 9.17 out of 10. However, the franchise also offers limited-time creations catered toward particular holidays, such as the Halloween-themed spooky monster doughnuts. (If you found these horrifying sweet treats a bit too hair-rising for your liking, you might have preferred the colorful St. Patrick's Day doughnuts.)

Per HuffPost, when the neon-red Hot Now sign lights up outside of a Krispy Kreme, you know that a batch has just been pulled from the oven. And in the winter months, the residual heat from a freshly cooked doughnut is exactly what you need to keep out the chill. Now, Krispy Kreme has announced that it will be celebrating the winter holidays with the introduction of three new festive flavors, per a November 21 press release.