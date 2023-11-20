Krispy Kreme Is Decking The Halls With Elf-Themed Donuts

It's not exactly breakfast spaghetti, but Krispy Kreme is still celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Elf." Per a press release, four limited-time donuts will be available starting Friday, November 24 at participating Krispy Kreme donut shops so that customers can get their fix of two of the four main elf food groups: Candy and syrup.

The Santa Belly donut, stuffed with a cookies and cream filling and decorated to look like Santa's suited midsection, is returning. But three new donuts are arriving thanks to a partnership between the pastry chain and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, too. The Buddy Snow Globe donut is a glazed original dipped in blue icing and half-decorated with "powdery sugar snow" to look like a snow globe. The Christmas Lights donut is a glazed original dipped in chocolate icing and decorated to look like it's been wound in a strand of colored Christmas lights. And there is, as there must be, an ode to breakfast spaghetti: The Buddy Makes Breakfast donut is a glazed original topped with a mess of cake batter "spaghetti" buttercream piped icing, plus sprinkles, maple syrup, and off-brand M&Ms.

In addition to participating Krispy Kreme stores, select Walmart, Publix, Stater Brothers, Kroger, Wakefern, Food Lion, and other grocery stores will receive daily deliveries of Buddy the Elf-themed six packs. Those can be found by searching the map on Krispy Kreme's website.