Krispy Kreme Is Decking The Halls With Elf-Themed Donuts
It's not exactly breakfast spaghetti, but Krispy Kreme is still celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Elf." Per a press release, four limited-time donuts will be available starting Friday, November 24 at participating Krispy Kreme donut shops so that customers can get their fix of two of the four main elf food groups: Candy and syrup.
The Santa Belly donut, stuffed with a cookies and cream filling and decorated to look like Santa's suited midsection, is returning. But three new donuts are arriving thanks to a partnership between the pastry chain and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, too. The Buddy Snow Globe donut is a glazed original dipped in blue icing and half-decorated with "powdery sugar snow" to look like a snow globe. The Christmas Lights donut is a glazed original dipped in chocolate icing and decorated to look like it's been wound in a strand of colored Christmas lights. And there is, as there must be, an ode to breakfast spaghetti: The Buddy Makes Breakfast donut is a glazed original topped with a mess of cake batter "spaghetti" buttercream piped icing, plus sprinkles, maple syrup, and off-brand M&Ms.
In addition to participating Krispy Kreme stores, select Walmart, Publix, Stater Brothers, Kroger, Wakefern, Food Lion, and other grocery stores will receive daily deliveries of Buddy the Elf-themed six packs. Those can be found by searching the map on Krispy Kreme's website.
Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite (donut) color?
Krispy Kreme seems to enjoy seasonal specialty donut releases almost as much as Buddy the Elf loves Christmas. The chain's announcement comes just two weeks after the debut of the Krispy Kreme fall donut line. Last year's holiday donut theme was Santa's Bake Shop, which included the filled Santa's Belly donut, a Gingerbread Cookie Crumb donut, a Holiday Sugar Cookie Donut, and a Red Velvet Cake donut.
There was love for all of the 2022 Santa's Bake Shop donuts, but Red Velvet really took the cake, so to speak, with commenters on Krispy Kreme's Instagram saying, "RED VELVET CAKE BE BUSSIN BUSSIN," "omg it is my new favorite!!" and many begging Krispy Kreme to sell them year-round. The brand replied to one such commenter, saying, "Thanks for the idea!" While that Christmas wish doesn't appear to have come true yet, Red Velvet has appeared at more than just Christmas; it showed up in the Fourth of July box as the "Red Velvet Sparkler." However, whether the company will release the red velvet cake donut this season is unclear.
This year's holiday offering only brought back the annual Santa Belly donut. One commenter asked why it wasn't chocolate-filled; Krispy Kreme traded chocolate for vanilla cream in 2022. This year, it's a cookies and cream filling (because Santa's belly is full of milk and cookies from all his stops on Christmas Eve, of course).