Krispy Kreme's Fall Flavors Are Returning, Along With Some New Arrivals
It's getting cold outside, but it stays warm at Krispy Kreme, where six fall donut flavors are fresh out of the fryer per an announcement from the chain. Cake or yeasted? Frosted or filled? It would seem there's a seasonal option for just about everyone.
Those who like to dunk their donuts in coffee can enjoy both in the same package with the Cinnamon Latte Lover flavor. It's topped with cinnamon icing and cinnamon latte buttercream — plus a fallen leaf-shaped piece of candy. Another new arrival is the Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut. The glazed donut base gets a generous dose of brownie batter frosting, candied pecans, and salted caramel.
Meanwhile, snackers who gravitate toward fruit for dessert might prefer the Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut. According to Krispy Kreme, it's "inspired by blackberry crumble from grandma's kitchen," with the cinnamon and granola to match. And anyone impatient for Thanksgiving should be relieved to see the returning Spiced Apple Filled and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. Last but not least, the Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut is exactly what it sounds like — a Krispy Kreme chocolate donut with sprinkles. The autumnal flavors are only available for a limited time.
Where to get Krispy Kreme's fall flavors
Krispy Kreme's Flavors of Fall collection will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations from November 6 to 23. You can also arrange for delivery through your favorite app. (Unless you live in Puerto Rico — unfortunately, this collection isn't coming to you.)
If you want to try more than one of the seasonal flavors, you may want to consider picking up a sampler pack. The Flavors of Fall Dozen comes with two of the Cinnamon Latte Lover, two Caramel Pecan Brownie, two Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled, three Spiced Apple Filled, and three Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles donuts.
If you'd rather stick to returning favorites, check your local grocery store. Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern, and others are stocking a six-pack of Spiced Apple Filled and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts — until Thanksgiving, that is. Then you'll have to move on to Christmas-themed sweets.