Krispy Kreme's Fall Flavors Are Returning, Along With Some New Arrivals

It's getting cold outside, but it stays warm at Krispy Kreme, where six fall donut flavors are fresh out of the fryer per an announcement from the chain. Cake or yeasted? Frosted or filled? It would seem there's a seasonal option for just about everyone.

Those who like to dunk their donuts in coffee can enjoy both in the same package with the Cinnamon Latte Lover flavor. It's topped with cinnamon icing and cinnamon latte buttercream — plus a fallen leaf-shaped piece of candy. Another new arrival is the Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut. The glazed donut base gets a generous dose of brownie batter frosting, candied pecans, and salted caramel.

Meanwhile, snackers who gravitate toward fruit for dessert might prefer the Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut. According to Krispy Kreme, it's "inspired by blackberry crumble from grandma's kitchen," with the cinnamon and granola to match. And anyone impatient for Thanksgiving should be relieved to see the returning Spiced Apple Filled and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. Last but not least, the Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut is exactly what it sounds like — a Krispy Kreme chocolate donut with sprinkles. The autumnal flavors are only available for a limited time.