The Thanksgiving Hosting Mistake That Could Lead To Total Disaster

If you're absolutely determined to find a way to incorporate a new recipe into your Thanksgiving dinner, then there are a few things that you can do to make it happen without overwhelming yourself. For example, you can practice making the new dish ahead of time. Maybe you want to try out a new take on mashed potatoes, such as brown butter mashed potatoes or bacon and chive mashed potatoes. Pick a day prior to the holiday and give that mashed potatoes recipe a go. This way you'll be more familiar with the steps and you'll also make sure that you even like the taste of the new dish.

Another option is to pick a dish that you can make a few days ahead of time — something like cheddar herb scones or even a pie recipe that you've never done before. If something goes wrong, you can simply exclude that dish from the spread. Just make sure you also have a similar dish planned that you're already familiar with — a second type of pie or something similar to scones like cornbread — so that it won't be obvious that something is missing.

Finally, you can also ask for help from family and friends. If one of your guests is familiar with a recipe that you aren't, then ask them to bring it along to dinner. This will ensure that there's a new and exciting dish on the table, while also taking some of the work off of your plate.