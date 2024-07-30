This Unexpected Ingredient Is The Key To A Creamier Frappe
While it's often thought of as a quick and nutritious snack, cottage cheese is actually a lot more versatile than people give it credit for. While mostly considered a savory food, cottage cheese works extremely well with sweet recipes. As illustrated by a TikTok clip, it also makes the perfect addition to homemade frappes. In the short video, the poster is seen adding cottage cheese to a blender, along with ice, almond milk, and espresso, as well as other ingredients to boost flavor and consistency.
The flavor of cottage cheese is often described as milky with just the slightest tinge of salt, which makes it an ideal pairing for coffee drinks. However, the texture is the real star of the show, as quality cottage cheese will create a lusciously creamy consistency in your frappe. It even offers unexpected health benefits when used in desserts, as cottage cheese usually contains 14 grams of protein per half cup. That means you can get some essential nutrition while you indulge your sweet tooth. Just be sure to steer clear of the unhealthiest store-bought cottage cheese brands if you really want to capitalize on nutrition.
Ideas and substitutions for a cottage cheese frappe
While frappes are often associated with modern coffee shops like Starbucks, the beverage actually originated at some point in the 1800s and often consisted of cold coffee, ice, milk, and sugar. These days, many frappes contain high concentrations of sugar, such as Starbucks' frappes, which offer a one-two punch of sugar and fat and little else. Accordingly, it makes sense that people want a more nutritious alternative that still offers a pleasing sweet flavor.
This Cottage Cheese "Caramel Frap" is so good- you'll be making it all summer!! 6oz unsweetened almond milk 1 – 1 1/2 cups of ice 1/2 cup cottage cheese 1 oz espresso or brewed coffee (can be decaf) 2 large or 3 small dates, preferably soaked in boiling water for at least 5-10 min 1/4-1/2 tsp xantham gum optional to make it extra thick Cinnamon, optional Add all ingredients to your blender and blend for at least 2 minutes to help break up all the dates. Optional to top with a little whipped cream and 1/2 chopped date This works as part of a great breakfast with the 2B mindset wt loss program. You can add shakeology or some high protein/ fiber cereal on top and eat with a spoon to make it more complete.
In addition to using cottage cheese as a healthier frappe base, you can also swap out the sugar for something like honey or agave nectar. When it comes to chocolate additions, dark chocolate is the best selection from a nutrition perspective, as it contains fiber, essential minerals, and inflammation fighting antioxidants. And while cottage cheese is pretty neutral in terms of flavor, the slight hint of saltiness may throw some people off. In this case, yogurt is the perfect substitute. Yogurt offers similar benefits when it comes to nutrients but lacks the saltiness associated with cottage cheese.
Other sweet ways to use cottage cheese
Cottage cheese can be incorporated into a variety of sweet treats. In addition to frappes, cottage cheese can also be added to fruit smoothies to create the creamiest, most velvety texture imaginable. You can combine the cheese with other additions like berries, vanilla extract, honey, and chocolate chips to tweak the flavor profile.
Lots of pudding recipes also call for cottage cheese. For instance, you can make a killer banana pudding with cottage cheese, ripened banana slices, cinnamon, vanilla, and maple syrup to really amplify the sweet flavor. Cottage cheese is also the perfect ingredient for a protein-packed whipped dessert featuring berries, vanilla, graham crackers, and the sweetener of your choosing.
If you love ice cream but want something a little healthier than what's available commercially, cottage cheese makes the perfect ice cream base. Simply add fruit, honey, and other flavor elements (like caramel) and you have a quick and easy ice cream recipe you can make at home. Keep in mind that there are many uses for cottage cheese, including lots of options for whipping up decadent sweet treats.