This Unexpected Ingredient Is The Key To A Creamier Frappe

While it's often thought of as a quick and nutritious snack, cottage cheese is actually a lot more versatile than people give it credit for. While mostly considered a savory food, cottage cheese works extremely well with sweet recipes. As illustrated by a TikTok clip, it also makes the perfect addition to homemade frappes. In the short video, the poster is seen adding cottage cheese to a blender, along with ice, almond milk, and espresso, as well as other ingredients to boost flavor and consistency.

The flavor of cottage cheese is often described as milky with just the slightest tinge of salt, which makes it an ideal pairing for coffee drinks. However, the texture is the real star of the show, as quality cottage cheese will create a lusciously creamy consistency in your frappe. It even offers unexpected health benefits when used in desserts, as cottage cheese usually contains 14 grams of protein per half cup. That means you can get some essential nutrition while you indulge your sweet tooth. Just be sure to steer clear of the unhealthiest store-bought cottage cheese brands if you really want to capitalize on nutrition.