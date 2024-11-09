The Popular Milk Alternative That's One Of The Unhealthiest Options You Can Buy

Plant milks have gained popularity over the past several years. It seems there's a new milk on the market every time you turn around, and plant-based milks now comprise 16% of the milk found in fridges across the U.S. Many people buy alternative milk for ethical reasons, but some are looking to improve their health. If that applies to you, it's essential to know the ingredients in vegan milk, as some are not healthy at all.

The milk that stands out as being one of the unhealthiest options is Chobani's Barista Edition Oat Milk. Its list of ingredients should make you take notice. According to the Chobani website, its Barista Edition Oat Milk contains water, oats, rapeseed oil, and other food additives. While none of the ingredients are necessarily harmful, they aren't particularly healthy.

Oat milk is one of the few plant-based milks that add oil for creaminess to best mimic the taste of whole cow's milk. This makes it an excellent option for those who like cream in their coffee, but it may not be a good choice if you're trying to control the fats in your diet. On the other hand, while Chobani's oat milk contains nine grams of fat, cow's milk half-and-half tops that at almost 28 grams. That's three times the amount, all of which is saturated fat, which is known to contribute to heart disease.