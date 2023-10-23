How To Make Oat Milk Without The Slimy Texture

While you can buy oat milk in cartons at the grocery store, there are quite a few benefits of making your own at home. It can be less expensive, you can make it in smaller quantities, and you can adjust the amount of sweetness and flavorings that go into the beverage, which is particularly important when you want to use it in other recipes like oat milk honey lattes. When you first begin to make your own oat milk, however, there can be a bit of a learning curve. In particular, you might find that your homemade oat milk has a little bit of a "slimy" texture when you sip it. Fortunately, there are a few easy adjustments you can make to combat that unpleasant texture and leave you with a delicious drink.

The process of making the milk is as simple as blending together oats and water, but one of the biggest contributing factors to creating that slimy texture in oat milk is heat. To eliminate it, make sure to keep every component of the oat milk cool during the blending process. In fact, you should never blend hot liquids, so to keep the oats cold make sure to chill your water before adding it to the mix.