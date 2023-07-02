Food And Drinks You'll Want To Stop Buying After You Learn How They're Made

We've all been working around the clock trying to make something of our lives, with an intensity that's taking a toll on us and the environment. The trade-off of modern society becomes unmistakably clear as soon as we follow the trail of our food supply chain. Every steak we grill, and every banana we peel has a story to tell that can make us uncomfortable. However, as we grow and continue to expand as a civilization, it's now on each of us to understand the impact we make on distant communities around the world with each dollar we spend at the grocery store.

Simple changes in our diet lead to significant changes in our sustainability record. But where do we start? With the meat and dairy industries definitely getting enough media coverage, we sometimes may miss the actual magnitude of the problem. From Californian almonds ripping off vital water resources to cramped chickens in their tiny forever homes, the list of foods in the red is much longer than we would like it to be.