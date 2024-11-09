Look Out For One Strawberry Red Flag On Your Next Grocery Run

It can be difficult to know how to choose the absolute best strawberries. You can thump a melon, squeeze a peach, or sniff a mango, but none of these fruit ripeness techniques will work on a container of strawberries. However, there is one way to determine the quality of strawberries before you buy them that you may not have thought of.

The best way to know if a carton of strawberries is past its prime is to turn it over. Every container has an absorbent pad in the bottom to wick moisture away from the fruit. If the pad is wet or stained with strawberry juice, that's a red flag, and you may want to leave it at the grocery store.

The strawberries should also not stick to the pad. If they do, this means the sticky juice has soaked it. Buying one of these may result in an unhappy surprise when you open the container.