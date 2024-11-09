The Genius Leftovers Tip For More Filling Quesadillas

Are you craving quesadillas but also want a substantial meal? We don't blame you. Quesadillas are undoubtedly delicious since they impart that cheesy texture sandwiched between crispy, piping hot tortillas. However, they can sometimes leave us wanting more. So if you're looking for a way to make quesadillas more filling, you've come to the right place. We have a genius tip to upgrade quesadillas and use leftovers at the same time. The leftovers we're referring to? Mac and cheese.

This creamy pasta dish is a satisfying comfort food, and when you make it, you rarely whip up one serving. Instead, you cook a giant pot which inevitably leaves tons for tomorrow. And if you love quesadillas, you have the perfect excuse to utilize that leftover meal. Plus, with a mac and cheese quesadilla, you get extra starch with all that cheesy goodness, resulting in a super satiating dish.

Adding mac and cheese to quesadillas sounds easy enough. Instead of stuffing a tortilla with cheese, use the leftover pasta. Or for a super cheesy quesadilla, use both. But while the basic recipe is simple, we have some tricks up our sleeve to make this dish even more drool-worthy — and filling. So, before you get cooking, read on for all the delicious details.