The Genius Leftovers Tip For More Filling Quesadillas
Are you craving quesadillas but also want a substantial meal? We don't blame you. Quesadillas are undoubtedly delicious since they impart that cheesy texture sandwiched between crispy, piping hot tortillas. However, they can sometimes leave us wanting more. So if you're looking for a way to make quesadillas more filling, you've come to the right place. We have a genius tip to upgrade quesadillas and use leftovers at the same time. The leftovers we're referring to? Mac and cheese.
This creamy pasta dish is a satisfying comfort food, and when you make it, you rarely whip up one serving. Instead, you cook a giant pot which inevitably leaves tons for tomorrow. And if you love quesadillas, you have the perfect excuse to utilize that leftover meal. Plus, with a mac and cheese quesadilla, you get extra starch with all that cheesy goodness, resulting in a super satiating dish.
Adding mac and cheese to quesadillas sounds easy enough. Instead of stuffing a tortilla with cheese, use the leftover pasta. Or for a super cheesy quesadilla, use both. But while the basic recipe is simple, we have some tricks up our sleeve to make this dish even more drool-worthy — and filling. So, before you get cooking, read on for all the delicious details.
Tips for adding mac and cheese to quesadillas
A quick quesadilla recipe takes less than ten minutes, and, if you have mac and cheese on hand, it might be even faster. If you aren't fortunate enough to have leftovers, don't hesitate to choose from one of our best mac and cheese recipes. Trust us, adding this cheesy dish to your quesadilla will be well worth the extra effort.
Using mac and cheese does change the texture of this Tex-Mex dish. So while the mac and cheese adds more substance, it requires more structural support. We suggest using a large flour tortilla and only layering the macaroni onto half of it, which will prevent a quesadilla-flipping disaster. All you need to do is fold the empty side over once it's crispy. We also recommend using room-temperature mac and cheese so everything cooks evenly. Nobody wants chilly mac and cheese or burnt tortillas. However, make sure to fry it just enough to get that crunchy tortilla shell.
Making your mac and cheese quesadilla more filling
Mac and cheese is far more filling than cheese alone. But if satiety is the goal, why stop there? There are plenty of ways to enhance a basic quesadilla. If you're a spicy food fan, mix jalapeños, kimchi, or sriracha directly into your pasta. For added flavor, experiment with mustard seasoning or nutmeg in your mac and cheese. Meanwhile, crispy fried onions or peas contribute an intriguing textural element, while adding cream cheese will give you an uber-creamy mac.
There are so many unexpected ingredients you can add to mac and cheese, and another way to make quesadillas more filling is by adding fibrous foods. Think spinach, broccoli, or Brussels sprouts. Protein is also known to keep you satiated longer, so try adding ground beef, steak, chicken, or chili. We suggest cooking the protein first, then mixing in the leftover macaroni for a uniform distribution. Once your quesadilla is ready, don't be shy about adding toppings. Barbecue sauce, sour cream, or an extra layer of melted cheese can be the cherry on top.