The Best Ingredient For Making Boxed Mac And Cheese Rich And Creamy

Meal prep might be all the rage but you always know you've got a good meal in your back pocket as long as there's a box of mac and cheese in the pantry. There's just no way to beat the cheesy sauce mixed with tender macaroni if you need a comforting lunch or dinner, and it's also ready in less than 10 minutes. Some brands are creamier and cheesier than others, however, which is why we have at least 19 different ways to make your boxed mac and cheese taste better. One of the easiest ways to boost the gooey texture is to keep a package of cream cheese stocked in the fridge. Just a tablespoon of the soft, spreadable staple can turn a so-so pot of boxed mac and cheese into a rich, creamy masterpiece without overdoing the cheesy taste since cream cheese is very mild.

Mixing cream cheese into boxed mac and cheese requires zero cooking skills, and you really don't even need to alter the directions on the box if you like to dump everything in the pot and mix it all together. The pro move, however, is to make your cheese sauce in the pot before you add the macaroni back so that the cream cheese melts and you can nail the texture of the sauce.