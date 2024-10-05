The Best Ingredient For Making Boxed Mac And Cheese Rich And Creamy
Meal prep might be all the rage but you always know you've got a good meal in your back pocket as long as there's a box of mac and cheese in the pantry. There's just no way to beat the cheesy sauce mixed with tender macaroni if you need a comforting lunch or dinner, and it's also ready in less than 10 minutes. Some brands are creamier and cheesier than others, however, which is why we have at least 19 different ways to make your boxed mac and cheese taste better. One of the easiest ways to boost the gooey texture is to keep a package of cream cheese stocked in the fridge. Just a tablespoon of the soft, spreadable staple can turn a so-so pot of boxed mac and cheese into a rich, creamy masterpiece without overdoing the cheesy taste since cream cheese is very mild.
Mixing cream cheese into boxed mac and cheese requires zero cooking skills, and you really don't even need to alter the directions on the box if you like to dump everything in the pot and mix it all together. The pro move, however, is to make your cheese sauce in the pot before you add the macaroni back so that the cream cheese melts and you can nail the texture of the sauce.
Mix the sauce separately
Boxed macaroni and cheese is so easy to make. All you need to do is boil the pasta, drain the water, and then stir in the ingredients. There's almost no chance you can mess it up unless you add too much milk, which will make the sauce watery. When you're adding extra ingredients to the sauce like cream cheese, however, there are two ways to get the job done. If you're a little skeptical, try the first method, which is to mix all the sauce ingredients in the pot with the cream cheese over low heat, and then add the pasta back when you have a mixture that's the right consistency. Mixing the sauce before the pasta will ensure that you don't end up with mac and cheese that's too sticky and heavy, or with chunks of unmelted cream cheese.
If you're not into pre mixing, you can also get great results by adding all the ingredients plus the cream cheese to the pot like it says on the box. Just try to work fast so that the macaroni is still hot enough to melt the cream cheese. Once you get everything mixed together, adjust the sauce with an extra splash milk or cream (we also recommend trying buttermilk) if it's looking too dry or thick until things are smooth and creamy, and then it's ready to serve.