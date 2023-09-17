The Unexpected Ingredient That Totally Elevates Mac And Cheese

There's not much that tastes better than a hot, cheesy, and gooey dish of homemade mac and cheese. However, even if you are a seasoned pro at cheesy mac, there's one unexpected ingredient that you probably haven't tried before that can take a dish of mac and cheese from great to spectacular –- and it's not an expensive bottle of truffle oil. Surprisingly, the secret ingredient that can elevate any dish of mac and cheese is a common household spice: nutmeg.

At first, the idea of adding nutmeg (a seasoning most commonly used in pumpkin pie and winter holiday desserts) to anything cheesy sounds strange. However, the warm peppery sweetness of nutmeg actually complements cheese very well. In fact, many recipes even list nutmeg as one of the ingredients necessary to make Panera's broccoli and cheddar soup and it is a key ingredient in béchamel sauce which is used to make cheese soufflés. So, it seems there's just something about cheese and nutmeg together that makes everything delicious.

However, if you just make your regular mac and cheese recipe and then sprinkle nutmeg on top, it's probably not going to taste very good. So, how do you add nutmeg to mac and cheese for the best results?