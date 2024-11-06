Chocolate Bacon Bark Is The Easy, Elevated Snack You Deserve

Opposites may attract when it comes to romantic entanglements but it also seems to be the way we like to pair our foods. The creamy saltiness of peanut butter makes you crave the sweet gooeyness of jelly. Warm, slightly tart apple pie is not the same without cool, velvety, sweet vanilla ice cream on top. That may be just the reason why chocolate bacon bark — the combination of bacon's salty, fatty, crispness with chocolate's velvety richness — is a match made in heaven. And this combination is one you can easily make at home.

Making chocolate bacon bark is a simple process for which you only need those two principal players, chocolate and bacon. You can use chocolate chips, a chocolate bar, baking chocolate or chocolate discs and melt them down in a microwave or over a double boiler. Once the chocolate is melted, mix in chopped bacon pieces, and spread the mixture onto a baking sheet. You can sprinkle some bacon slices on top for a little extra crunch. Pop it into the refrigerator until it sets and, in a couple of hours, you'll have the perfect sweet and salty snack.