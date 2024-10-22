Take Your Fudge To The Next Level And Sprinkle It With Bacon Bits

For fans of the savory-sweet combination, you need to know about an easy way to upgrade your fudge: Add bacon bits on top. Just like the smoky-sweet goodness of chocolate-covered bacon, fudge with bacon bits is a match made in heaven — it's rich and sweet with a hint of salty savoriness.

An added bonus? The process of adding bacon is super simple — it's not much more complicated than baking a regular batch of fudge. Start by cooking the bacon in the oven so it's less hands-on work and easier clean up. You can either mix the bacon bits directly into the fudge or just sprinkle some bacon bits over the top. (Or both!)

To fully integrate the bacon, begin making your favorite fudge recipe – add in the bacon bits after the fudge comes up to temperature on the stovetop. There are also microwave fudge recipes out there; for these, you'll add in the bacon bits after melting the chocolate and combining the other ingredients. If you want to just have the bacon bits on top, then sprinkle the desired amount after pouring the fudge mixture into a square pan for setting. And if you want to try a more complex, bacon-infused fudge, then you can try making Daily Meal's kahlua, espresso bean, and bacon fudge.