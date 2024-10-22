Take Your Fudge To The Next Level And Sprinkle It With Bacon Bits
For fans of the savory-sweet combination, you need to know about an easy way to upgrade your fudge: Add bacon bits on top. Just like the smoky-sweet goodness of chocolate-covered bacon, fudge with bacon bits is a match made in heaven — it's rich and sweet with a hint of salty savoriness.
An added bonus? The process of adding bacon is super simple — it's not much more complicated than baking a regular batch of fudge. Start by cooking the bacon in the oven so it's less hands-on work and easier clean up. You can either mix the bacon bits directly into the fudge or just sprinkle some bacon bits over the top. (Or both!)
To fully integrate the bacon, begin making your favorite fudge recipe – add in the bacon bits after the fudge comes up to temperature on the stovetop. There are also microwave fudge recipes out there; for these, you'll add in the bacon bits after melting the chocolate and combining the other ingredients. If you want to just have the bacon bits on top, then sprinkle the desired amount after pouring the fudge mixture into a square pan for setting. And if you want to try a more complex, bacon-infused fudge, then you can try making Daily Meal's kahlua, espresso bean, and bacon fudge.
You can use candied bacon for the fudge too
If you love the idea of bacon-infused fudge but want the savory-sweet scale to skew a bit more sweet, then there's an easy solution — use candied bacon instead. If you're unfamiliar, candied bacon is bacon that has been cooked with brown sugar to make a sweet, caramelized version of the dish. Our version of candied bacon uses both brown sugar as well as honey, so there is no shortage of sweetness there; you can also use maple syrup. (On that note, try adding bacon to maple bourbon fudge instead of chocolate.)
You could add a bit of spice to candied bacon for the sweet-savory-spicy trifecta — this would be delicious in fudge if you love that combination of flavors. Our recipe recommends about ¼ teaspoon of chipotle powder, but you can also use cayenne pepper, or crushed red pepper — or a combination of the three. You can adjust the amounts to fit your spice preferences.
Whether you choose to include the spicy element or not, add the candied bacon to the fudge the same way that you would normal bacon — either mixed in, or sprinkled on top. Or perhaps you fold the regular bacon into the fudge mixture, then use the candied bacon to sprinkle on top. Crushed pecans or walnuts make a great addition to candied bacon!