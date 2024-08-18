Why Baked Potatoes Always Taste So Much Better At A Restaurant

Potatoes are a global staple food, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they packed with sustaining carbohydrates and nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, but they are one arguably of the most craveable foods on the planet. And while French fries may seem to get the majority of the fanfare, the humble baked potato — when done right — can upstage just about any preparation.

Yet, for as simple as this food may seem, somehow the same combination of ingredients (spud plus fat plus salt, in its most basic iteration), always seem to be superior in a restaurant setting. They are delivered to the table fluffy and tender on the inside, with a crisp, flavorful skin that is impossible to resist.

Once you understand why restaurants represent the pinnacle of baked potato perfection, however, you can easily and reliably replicate that right at home. It really comes down to two major pieces of advice: Ditch the foil and embrace the fat.