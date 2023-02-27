Wendy's Beloved Chili Is Now Being Sold In A Can. Here's What We Know

Although Wendy's may be best known for its Frostys and burgers, its side items have been a long-standing and undersung part of its menu. Its chili has been a staple of the fast food brand since the chain's early days. Founder Dave Thomas needed a way to use up leftover hamburger meat before its expiration date. He decided to combine the beef with beans, veggies, and spices to create a bowl of chili.

Wendy's customers have been able to enjoy the chili in a bowl on its own, on top of its chili cheese fries, or as part of the chili & cheese baked potato. Until now, when fans of the food caught a craving, they had to either make a trip to their nearest local Wendy's outpost or find a copycat recipe online to make it themselves.

Fortunately, the burger chain is now making it easier than ever to enjoy its chili, and it will soon be available on grocery store shelves.