Don't Buy Your Spices Anywhere But Aldi. Here's Why
Even the most dedicated fans of Aldi know that shopping there and getting the most out of your grocery store dollars is something of an art form. For example, you might want to give Aldi's sometimes less-than-stellar condiments a miss. At the same time, though, there are a slew of wildly underrated products on Aldi's shelves and plenty of great deals on many kitchen staples. One of the things you might want to go out of your way to make sure you stock up on is spices.
Aldi U.S. has a few different store-brand spices, including the Stonemill and Simply Nature labels. The latter is organic seasoning and includes staples like cinnamon, cumin, garlic powder, and cayenne. Those are all available in the Stonemill line too, which isn't organic but also carries things like lemon pepper, steak, and everything bagel seasonings. In other words, you're probably going to be able to get most, if not all, of your go-to spices there.
You'll be counting on Aldi bargains, too — even though it's tough to discuss prices with any sort of reliability, given how often they fluctuate. Still, Aldi's spices are much more reasonably priced than what you'll find at other stores, hovering between $1 and $2 per bottle.
Aldi spices are so high-quality, there's a theory they're sourced from a major brand
It's a well-known secret that there are a lot of big-name brands behind many of the products on Aldi's shelves. Exact details are a secret that's more well-kept and that's led to a lot of speculation. When it comes to spices, there's a theory that the company behind the Aldi brands is none other than spice giant McCormick. How likely is it? It gained some traction after one Redditor posted photos of Stonemill onion powder with a red top bearing McCormick's logo.
Whether or not that's true is unconfirmed, and there are some Redditors that believe even if it was true, that Aldi may have changed suppliers. Regardless of where Aldi's spices come from, the general consensus is that they're just as high-quality as name brands, with some Redditors even suggesting Stonemill and Simply Nature spices are better for one major reason: A high turnover rate and regular restocking.
It's worth noting, however, that not every spice and seasoning you're looking for might show up on Aldi's shelves with consistency. According to a Reddit thread discussing the availability of spices at Aldi, some customers say that they rarely find things like allspice and nutmeg, but there's a footnote to this. The chain tends to carry more spices around the holidays, so if you're planning on whipping up batches of molasses spice cookies all year round, you might want to stock up while you can.