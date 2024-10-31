Don't Buy Your Spices Anywhere But Aldi. Here's Why

Even the most dedicated fans of Aldi know that shopping there and getting the most out of your grocery store dollars is something of an art form. For example, you might want to give Aldi's sometimes less-than-stellar condiments a miss. At the same time, though, there are a slew of wildly underrated products on Aldi's shelves and plenty of great deals on many kitchen staples. One of the things you might want to go out of your way to make sure you stock up on is spices.

Aldi U.S. has a few different store-brand spices, including the Stonemill and Simply Nature labels. The latter is organic seasoning and includes staples like cinnamon, cumin, garlic powder, and cayenne. Those are all available in the Stonemill line too, which isn't organic but also carries things like lemon pepper, steak, and everything bagel seasonings. In other words, you're probably going to be able to get most, if not all, of your go-to spices there.

You'll be counting on Aldi bargains, too — even though it's tough to discuss prices with any sort of reliability, given how often they fluctuate. Still, Aldi's spices are much more reasonably priced than what you'll find at other stores, hovering between $1 and $2 per bottle.