12 Of The Biggest Cereal Myths Debunked

What did you have for breakfast this morning? It was cereal, wasn't it? Hey, no need to be embarrassed — we had cereal too. There's a reason we're still all eating this breakfast food, which was invented way back in 1863: It's a tasty, speedy, fuss-free way to start your day. Although eating trends have changed considerably since the heyday of ultra-sugary neon pebbles in bowls around the country, the breakfast cereal market was still valued at an incredible $82.16 billion in 2024, according to Statista. What's even more incredible is that with all of that cash being splashed around, we still don't entirely know the facts. There are a lot of things we still don't know about cereal, and that's led to a lot of myths, y'all.

Well, it's high time that we set the record straight. Contrary to popular belief, cereal is not always laden with sugar; but nor are the sugar-free ones healthier for you. Cereals aren't all highly-processed either — but nor are they always full of the nutrients you need. Cereal doesn't even have to be cold, or just for breakfast, or served with milk. Confused? Don't worry. Once we've separated myth from reality, you'll know the facts about this timeless breakfast dish like the back of your hand. ‌