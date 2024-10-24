The Seasonal Starbucks Bakery Item That Is Officially Here To Stay

Calling all Starbucks buffs! If you're a fan of the coffee chain's 2024 fall menu, then there's one item you may have noticed on the menu board — the baked apple croissant. Although this menu item was originally thought to be part of its all-star seasonal lineup, Starbucks announced on Instagram that it will become a part of the menu indefinitely. This new permanent menu item is the first to come out since early 2024, when the Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oat Milk Espresso was made a fixture on the list of offerings.

This sweet treat is a fan favorite thanks to its delicious flavors. It features layers of croissant pastry that fold around a center of warm apple pie filling and a sugary topping. Those flavors don't just have to be for fall, however, with apple pies being beloved at Thanksgiving, on cold winter nights, and even at summer cookouts. Now, you can enjoy those flavors at your favorite coffee chain year-round.