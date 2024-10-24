The Seasonal Starbucks Bakery Item That Is Officially Here To Stay
Calling all Starbucks buffs! If you're a fan of the coffee chain's 2024 fall menu, then there's one item you may have noticed on the menu board — the baked apple croissant. Although this menu item was originally thought to be part of its all-star seasonal lineup, Starbucks announced on Instagram that it will become a part of the menu indefinitely. This new permanent menu item is the first to come out since early 2024, when the Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oat Milk Espresso was made a fixture on the list of offerings.
This sweet treat is a fan favorite thanks to its delicious flavors. It features layers of croissant pastry that fold around a center of warm apple pie filling and a sugary topping. Those flavors don't just have to be for fall, however, with apple pies being beloved at Thanksgiving, on cold winter nights, and even at summer cookouts. Now, you can enjoy those flavors at your favorite coffee chain year-round.
Why the company is maintaining this menu item
This announcement comes following fan requests for the croissant to stick around. In case you're questioning the popularity of the baked apple croissant, take it from the baristas who report that this baked treat is often sold out right around the end of the breakfast rush. Some even report a shortage due to its popularity! Coffee drinkers have also reported the item being sold out on the app, a big disappointment to those who usually mobile order their beverages to go.
The decision to make the apple croissant a permanent menu item doesn't just cater to fan requests; it may also be one of the new CEO's changes to the company. His vision is to refocus on Starbucks' quality and coffeehouse offerings and less on Starbucks discounts. Regardless of the exact motive behind why the company is making this addition permanent, the important news is that from now on, you can enjoy these tasty fall flavors no matter what the season is.